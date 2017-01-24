US Senate confirms Pompeo as CIA chief

Source: CNN

"The Senate confirmed Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump's pick for CIA director, on Monday night. The vote was 66-32 in favor of confirmation, with Pompeo picking up some Democratic backing. The only Republican in opposition was Sen. Rand Paul. The vote was held open longer than normal in an effort to let Senators delayed by the storm in the Northeast reach Washington, but it was gaveled closed before Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal could arrive. Vice President Mike Pence swore in Pompeo, a Kansas congressman, after the vote at the White House." (01/24/17)

