Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"El Chapo's arrest is nothing more than perpetual deja vu because this type of thing has been going on continuously since the 1960s. The cycle never stops. they arrest a big drug kingpin, they give it massive publicity, they convict the person and send him to jail for the rest of his life, and … the drug war continues and continues. It's just simple laws of supply and demand. As soon as they bust one guy, he is quickly replaced either by someone else within the organization or by competitors. So, they bust another one. Same thing happens. it never stops. But there is one important thing to note: The process ensures that U.S. Attorneys have something to do. The same thing for the U.S. Marshals. The court clerks. The federal judges. The DEA. The wardens and jail guards. The never-ending cycle ensures that they continue to get their paychecks, compliments of the U.S. taxpayer." (01/24/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/24/perpetual-drug-war-deja-vu/