A war on the states

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"The Fifty States are sovereign entities, states (or nations) with all the good AND bad that status implies and has demonstrated throughout the centuries. And they are states which have chosen, for various reasons, to allow some of that sovereignty to be exercised by a common 'federal' government. Which has then turned rebellious and traitorous against the sources of its power and its employers, those very States." [editor's note: Someone forgot to tell the authors of the Constitution that the states were the power sources and employers of the federal government. They mistakenly thought it was "the people" who did "ordain and establish" the federal government and to whom it was answerable – TLK] (01/24/17)

http://www.thepriceofliberty.org/?p=10438