Believable crime solvers

Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"My awareness of what's on TV is kind of low. I have Netflix, but nothing else, so I don't even get exposed to what's currently on the air. But, through other people, I notice a lot of shows revolving around the solving of crimes. It's an old theme, but still a popular one. Unfortunately, they all seem to solve crimes as government employees, or in league with government employees. That's silly. Government is the biggest crime of all." (01/24/17)

