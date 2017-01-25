Is this really the best way possible?

Source: Freeman's Perspective

by Paul Rosenberg

"I was taught in school that our modern governance was the best thing ever, and I suppose that you were too. But do any of us really believe that the way of life we now have is the best possible? I dare say (and hope!) that few of us are that intellectually barren. And yet, the systems of the West are treated as gods: No thought of changing them is permitted. Working inside the system is acceptable; anything else brands you a 'domestic terrorist.' How then shall we improve?" (01/24/17)

https://www.freemansperspective.com/really-best-way-possible/