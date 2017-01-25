There's a gross logical error here

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Worstall

"That the Great and the Good can be somewhat divorced from reality is a traditional left wing complaint. Hunh, what do those aristos safe and secure in their castles know about real life, eh? But if it is possible that the Great and the Good are in error it is possible that they are so when they agree with said lefties. … The World Economic Forum is the distillation of what today's Great and the Good do believe. And quite clearly they are wrong on the matter, as the lefties used to say about those of an earlier age." (01/24/17)

https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/theres-a-gross-logical-error-here