The inaugural brawl and shivers up your leg

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Craig Cantoni

"You've no doubt heard about the fanfaronade between Trump and the media over the number of people who watched the Inauguration. Unlike the brawlers, I know the correct number: too many. Too many watched the pomp and ceremony, the plutocrats on the stage, the proletariats massed beneath them on the Capitol Mall, the praising of God for being on America's side, and the firing of a battery of 105mm howitzers, which had a special meaning to this former Army Artillery officer. For sure, such displays of government power and leader worship should not be watched by innocent children." (01/24/17)

