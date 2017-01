Source: EconLog

by Bryan Caplan

"Isn't a Universal Basic Income just another name for a negative income tax, such as Tax = -$10,000 + .3*Income? If so, isn't a Universal Basic Income means-tested by definition? The answer to the first question is Yes. UBI is just Milton Friedman's negative income tax in new packaging. The answer to the second question, however, is more equivocal." (01/24/17)

