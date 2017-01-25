Patriotism doesn't mean prejudice

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Robin Koerner

"Britain formed me. America is what I have chosen to do with how I am formed. Renouncing one for the other would be like renouncing being a son to become a husband — or like renouncing my first child when my second is born. Doing either would be absurd and false. As with two sons, so with two countries: I love both, delight in the success of both, am pained by the shortcomings of both, and get to celebrate the fact that love is not diluted when it is doubled. For those reasons and others, I was glad to learn that my renunciation of Britain in the USA carries no weight in Britain, and that even in American law, I can be both American and British." (01/24/17)

https://fee.org/articles/patriotism-doesnt-mean-prejudice/