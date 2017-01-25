Source: A Geek With Guns

by Christopher Burg

"Without government who will build the schools? It's a stupid question since nongovernment schools have existed for ages but it's a question statists love to ask. They seem to think that single question justifies the existence of the State. So I'm going to answer it. People who are sick of the poor quality of education will build the schools …" (01/24/17)

https://blog.christopherburg.com/2017/01/24/but-who-will-build-the-schools/