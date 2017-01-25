Challenging a Muslim ban

Source: Niskanen Center

by Kristie de Pena

"Chatter about Muslim registries and bans erupted again following recent violence in Europe and Turkey linked to terrorist organizations in late December last year. Afterwards, President Trump reiterated his certainty that banning Muslim immigrants, or halting immigration from countries with a history of extremism, is the only way to protect Americans from terrorism. Although a number of factors about a potential ban or registry will guide whether the ultimate framework is legally sound, the law is relatively clear — a ban or registry will likely survive legal challenge. The biggest questions that remain unanswered about the plans of the Trump administration include: 1) what a ban/moratorium/registry will look like, 2) how it will be categorized, and 3) to whom will it apply?" (01/24/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/challenging-muslim-ban/