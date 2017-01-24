Donald Trump's new culture war

Source: National Review

by Rich Lowry

"Donald Trump has many ambitions, but imposing his morality on anyone clearly isn't one of them. Instead, he wants to topple a corrupt establishment that he believes has put both its selfish interests and a misbegotten, fuzzy-headed altruism above the well-being of the American people. This isn't just a governing program, but a culture crusade that includes a significant regional and class element. It channels the concerns of the Jacksonian America that is Trump's base and, as Walter Russell Mead writes in an essay in Foreign Affairs, 'felt itself to be under siege, with its values under attack and its future under threat.' The revolt of the Jacksonians as exemplified in Trump's presidency sets up a cultural conflict as embittered as any we've experienced in the post–Roe v. Wade era." (01/24/17)

