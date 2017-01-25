Wiz Khalifa: "You’re going to be able to buy marijuana products at Whole Foods"

Source: Smell the Truth

"Wiz Khalifa believes in a bright future for cannabis culture through his latest thoughts published in Billboard Magazine. Penning the forward to Billboard‘s special 'Reefer Revolution' issue, the Pittsburgh rapper and marijuana enthusiast compares the hip-hop counterculture of the '90s to the more open atmosphere marijuana has earned in recent times. 'When I was growing up, I was into any artist who mentioned weed a lot in their music: Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Dipset, Cypress Hill, Three 6 Mafia — the people who were really forward about it,' explains Wiz." (01/23/17)

http://blog.sfgate.com/smellthetruth/2017/01/23/wiz-khalifa-predicts-the-future-of-pot-legalization-youre-going-to-be-able-to-buy-marijuana-products-at-whole-foods