Trump signs executive orders to advance Keystone, Dakota Access corporate welfare boondoggles

Source: Politico

"President Donald Trump signed executive actions on Tuesday to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, reversing decisions made by the Obama administration and setting off a clash with Democrats and environmental activists [and opponents of eminent domain thievery and crony capitalism] who vehemently oppose the projects. Trump said that approving the cross-border oil line would be 'subject to a renegotiation of terms by us,' comments that suggest that he plans to revive his campaign-trail bid to claim 'a piece of the profits' from the pipeline for U.S. taxpayers — a legally and politically risky proposal." (01/24/17)

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-expected-to-sign-executive-actions-to-advance-keystone-dakota-access-pipelines-234095