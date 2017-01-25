Spicer: Trump's voter fraud claim "based on evidence"

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"President Donald Trump believes that millions of people voted illegally in the US election based on 'studies and evidence,' the White House has said. Press secretary Sean Spicer said Mr Trump 'does believe that,' but offered no evidence to support the claim when pressed by reporters. Mr Trump has repeated his claim to explain why he lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. But any notion of widespread voter fraud has been widely rejected. 'He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him,' Mr Spicer told reporters on Tuesday." [editor's note: There are some studies that seem to back this, but other than declaring a "mandate" (for his 24-23% victory?) there is no reason to find out – SAT] (01/24/17)

