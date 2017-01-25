Trump admin orders EPA contract freeze and media blackout

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"The Trump administration has instituted what it described as a temporary media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants, part of a broader communications clampdown within the executive branch. Emails sent to EPA staff since President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency's social media accounts. The Trump administration has also ordered what it called a temporary suspension of all new business activities at the department, including issuing task orders or work assignments to EPA contractors." [editor's note: If this keeps up, he may well be trying to "drain the swamp" (the one that issues the corporate welfare) – SAT] (01/24/17)

