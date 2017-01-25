The case against Democratic unity

Source: The New Republic

by Sarah Jones

"The Democratic Party has failed. The evidence of its failure—Donald Trump—took office last Friday, 19 months after launching a campaign soaked in ethno-nationalism and misogyny. Trump and his cabinet nominees are poised to decimate public education, the Affordable Care Act, and the Environmental Protection Agency. They threaten our diplomatic relations with world powers and our labor protections. They are racist, they are clueless, they are corrupt. In response, Democrats have undergone some remedial soul-searching. But too often the response from party officials and certain liberal pundits has been to cast the blame elsewhere, and to claim that the party is basically in good health. Above all, they call for unity on the 'left,' an entity that somehow always ends up excluding critics actually located on the left side of the spectrum." [editor's note: This one nails the hypocrisy of the Dem elites – SAT] (01/24/17)

