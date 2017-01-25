How the Syrian civil war is creating a nation of exiles

Source: In These Times

by Leila Al Shami

"The world watched, throughout November and December 2016, as conditions in the rebel-held area of Aleppo became unbearable. There, amid heavy snowfall, thousands of residents were forcibly displaced from their homes. Most were sent to rebel-held Idlib, where the regime is concentrating its opponents and may soon concentrate its military might. Some of those sent to regime-held west Aleppo were reportedly arrested, including Ahmad Mustafa, a journalist with Halab Today, and Abdulhadi Kamel, a volunteer with the Syria Civil Defense. Others were forcibly conscripted by the regime army. Aleppo is only the latest opposition stronghold to follow a now-familiar pattern." (01/23/17)

