Why it’s not OK to punch a neo-Nazi in the face

Source: The Nation

by Peter Van Buren

"Condoning, applauding, or giggling over the idea of punching people in the head whose political positions, however abhorrent, we don’t agree with is so wrong I am not even sure why it is necessary to talk about it. However, given the events of this weekend, it seems we have to talk about it. 'Is it OK to punch a Nazi for what he said?' is a question bouncing around the media and the Internet after an attack on Richard Spencer following the Trump inauguration. Spencer created the term 'alt-right.' On video, he was explaining the meaning of Pepe the Frog, a silly cartoon figure somehow adopted as a mascot by the racist, far-right fringe movement Spencer promotes as anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic, and anti-feminist. The punch was captured on video." [editor's note: Huh? A truly libertarian argument published on a "progressive" site? Go get 'em, Peter! – SAT] (01/24/17)

https://www.thenation.com/article/why-its-not-ok-to-punch-a-neo-nazi-in-the-face