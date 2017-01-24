Justice at risk

Source: The American Prospect

by Erwin Chemerinsky

"Will it be possible to protect the Supreme Court from Donald Trump's presidency? Unfortunately, the answer to this question is not encouraging. Even optimistically assuming that Trump is a one-term president, he has the chance to reshape the federal judiciary for decades. His appointees to the bench are unlikely to find his policies to be unconstitutional. In fact, many of his frightening proposals would be difficult for any court to strike down. Thus it will be crucial to fight against the worst Trump nominees for the courts, even if blocking them may not be possible, and to use every available means to mobilize people to oppose the worst policies, even if stopping them often will prove impossible." [editor's note: The possibility remains that Judge Napolitano's advice (or presence) may affect the choice positively – SAT] (01/23/17)

http://prospect.org/article/justice-risk-0