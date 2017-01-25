The Jason Stapleton Program, 01/24/17

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"If I had come out of a coma and saw the news headlines this week, I'd be convinced we'd elected a constitutional conservative or even a libertarian. I will admit that, with rare, exception President Trump has been on fire, tearing at the foundation of our largely unconstitutional central government. But I offer a word of caution to my fellow liberty lovers that we do not fall victim to hero worship." (01/24/17)

