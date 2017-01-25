Thoughts From Maharrey Head, episode 77

Source: 10th Amendment Center

"When former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was running for president, he famously failed to remember which departments he would eliminate from the federal government. But he did name two. One of them was the Department of Energy. Now that he hopes to run that department. Apparently he no longer wants put it on the chopping block. Shocking. In this episode of Thoughts from Maharrey, I talk about his 180 and how it demonstrates an undeniable truth: Politicians are full of crap." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/24/17)

