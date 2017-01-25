Appeals court: Feds can't use US warrants to grab foreign data

Source: ZDNet

"An appeals court has declined to revisit an earlier decision, ruling that the Justice Dept. cannot force Microsoft to turn over customer data stored on servers outside the US. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York was split 4-4 in a vote on Tuesday, leaving an earlier July decision in place, which was widely seen as a victory for tech companies and privacy advocates. … The case centered on a customer in Ireland who is accused of drug charges. Microsoft had spent the past two years battling US prosecutors over the customer's data held in its Dublin datacenter. The case centered on a atypical warrant that was issued by US prosecutors in that it was for data stored in an email account stored by Microsoft overseas. Prosecutors said that because the data was hosted by a US-based company, Microsoft must comply." (01/24/17)

