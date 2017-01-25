Zuckerberg says he's not running for president

Source: USA Today

"Cancel the political action committee and the parade. Mark Zuckerberg says he's not planning to run for president. The Facebook CEO told BuzzFeed News his attention is elsewhere. 'I'm focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative,' the limited liability corporation that oversees his and wife Dr. Priscilla Chan's philanthropic efforts, Zuckerberg said. It's not clear if he has ambitions to run for another political office or serve in government. Speculation of political ambitions ran amok after the famous tech billionaire set a personal goal of embarking on a listening tour in 2017 to the 30 states he has yet to visit." (01/24/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2017/01/24/mark-zuckerberg-not-running-for-president/97007738/