US Senate confirms Haley as UN ambassador

Source: The Hill

"South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's nomination to serve as U.N. ambassador easily cleared the Senate on Tuesday. The final vote was 96-4, with Democratic Sens. Chris Coons (Del.), Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Tom Udall (N.M.) and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) voting against her. The Senate vote came hours after the Foreign Relations Committee approved the pick, 19-2." (01/24/17)

