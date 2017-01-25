France: Regime issues record $7.5 billion in "green bonds"

Source: Statesville Record & Landmark

"France has issued a record 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in so-called green treasury bonds, a boost to efforts to generate investment in clean energy. The French government celebrated the higher than expected demand for Tuesday's bond issue. President Francois Hollande called on others to follow France's example." (01/24/17)

