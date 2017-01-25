Brazil’s growing libertarian movement could be just what the country needs

Source: PanAm Post

by Adriano Gianturco

"To say that Brazil is in the midst of huge political and economic crises is probably an understatement. Brazilian GDP has decreased for three years in a row, unemployment stands at 10.9 percent, and inflation is high. States like Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais have decreed a 'state of fiscal calamity.' The central political figures were involved in unprecedented corruption scandals. Dilma Rousseff, the former president of Brazil, has been impeached. The political cupula is nervous about being implicated in plea bargaining testimonies in a big corruption investigation. The emblematic former president Lula is very likely to be charged, and so is the former head of the Congress, the head of the Senate, ex-ministers, ex-governors and maybe even the acting president, Michel Temer. As a result, a massive popular movement has emerged and protesters have taken to the streets all over the country." (01/24/17)

https://panampost.com/editor/2017/01/24/brazils-growing-libertarian-movement-could-be-just-what-the-country-needs/