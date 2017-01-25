Colombia: Criminal Gangs Take Control of FARC Coca Production Regions

Source: PanAm Post

"A report published by the 9fficial 'Grupo de Monitoreo' (monitoring group) on the peace agreement between the Colombian government and FARC guerrillas warns of the intention of the Colombian Gaitanista Self-Defense Groups (ACG), an alliance between two criminal gangs known as 'El Clan del Golfo' And 'Clan Usuga,' to take control of the the Urabá area in Antioquia, a highly important coca-growing region, in order to expand cultivation, encourage desertion in the ranks of other armed groups, and become the overlords of the territories abandoned by the FARC, who will now be heading to so-called 'pre-grouping zones' to await transitional justice." (01/24/17)

https://panampost.com/julian-villabona/2017/01/24/colombia-criminal-gangs-control-farc-coca-production-regions/