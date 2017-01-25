The Freedom Report with Austin Petersen

Source: The Libertarian Republic

"Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from talks which would have secured a Trans Pacific Partnership with some of America's foremost trading partners. Former presidential candidate Austin Petersen explains the pros and cons of the deal, and discusses why free markets should always be the center of any discussion regarding trade." [various formats] (01/24/17)

