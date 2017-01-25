Five facts about the UK Supreme Court's Brexit decision

Source: Acton Institute

by Rev. Ben Johnson

"The Supreme Court ruling does not halt or overrule Brexit. Today's 8-3 ruling is a procedural issue, not a substantive one. The president of the UK Supreme Court, Lord David Neuberger, said, 'The referendum is of great political significance, but the act of Parliament which established it did not say what should happen as a result.' Thus, Parliament must officially vote to trigger Article 50 of the 2007 Lisbon Treaty, allowing member states to leave the EU. 'The government cannot trigger Article 50' without an act of Parliament ordering it to do so, Lord Neuberger said. Opponents say this disregards the will of the people, while supporters call today's decision a victory for parliamentary sovereignty." (01/24/17)

