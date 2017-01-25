Trump to launch "major investigation" of his voter fraud fantasy

Source: The Hill

"President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will launch a 'major' investigation to look into voter fraud in the country. 'I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and …. even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time),' the president tweeted Wednesday morning." (01/25/17)

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/316006-trump-to-ask-for-major-investigation-into-voter-fraud