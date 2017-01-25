Source: Everything Voluntary

by Larken Rose

"I'm actually somewhat glad to see the media talking about how 'anarchists' are rioting and breaking crap. No, it's not because it's true, or because actual anarchists should or would do that. I'm happy about it because it means that 'the powers that be' know they can't simply ignore anarchists and voluntaryists anymore. They would much rather just never talk about us, and pretend we don't exist, but the principles of self-ownership and non-aggression have spread too far too fast, so that the parasite class had to shift from merely ignoring anarchists to demonizing them. It is a sign of their fear and desperation that they have to make that crap up." (01/24/17)

http://everything-voluntary.com/the-demonization-of-anarchists