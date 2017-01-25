Russia: Regime arrests Kaspersky cybercrime hunter in "treason" probe

Source: Forbes

"One of Russia's most successful cybercrime investigators and hacker hunter at one of the world's biggest security companies, Kaspersky Lab, has been arrested by Russian law enforcement as part of a probe into possible treason, according to reports. Kaspersky has confirmed incident response chief Ruslan Stoyanov was at the center of an investigation, but could not offer more details. 'This case is not related to Kaspersky Lab. Ruslan Stoyanov is under investigation for a period predating his employment at Kaspersky Lab,' a Kaspersky spokesperson said in an emailed statement. 'We do not possess details of the investigation.' … A Russia-based information security source told FORBES the details of the case were likely to remain private [sic]. The case has been filed under article 275 of Russia's criminal code, the source said, meaning it should result in a secret military tribunal." [editor's note: "Private" and "secret" do not mean the same thing – TLK] (01/25/17)

http://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2017/01/25/russia-kaspersky-treason-arrest/