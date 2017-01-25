Source: Bitcoin.com

by Julio Gil-Pulgar

"As the banking industry struggles to keep its competitive advantage, experts mull the possibility of Google, Facebook, Apple, and Amazon snatching from banks the exclusivity to provide financial services. Internet companies applying better technology and data could offer higher quality services than banks, provided they use Bitcoin as the primary currency. Otherwise, the vices and complications inherent in fiat currencies would not only persist, but they would also be exacerbated." (01/24/17)

https://news.bitcoin.com/in-the-battle-between-google-facebook-and-amazon-against-banks-bitcoin-will-be-the-winner/