Somalia: Seven killed in al Shabab attack on Mogadishu hotel

Source: Yahoo! News

"At least seven people were killed after two car bombs exploded outside a popular Mogadishu hotel Wednesday, and gunmen forced their way inside the building and opened fire, police said. The attack, claimed by the Al-Qaeda-aligned Shabaab insurgent group, began when a car loaded with explosives rammed the gate of the Dayah Hotel near the Somali parliament and state house. Gunmen then stormed the hotel and exchanged fire with security guards, according to police official Ibrahim Mohammed. A second massive blast went off after ambulances and journalists had already rushed to the scene, leaving at least four reporters injured, including an AFP photographer who suffered shrapnel wounds to his shoulder and leg." (01/25/17)

