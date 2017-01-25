Dawn of the resistance

Source: CounterPunch

by Mark Harris

"If there is one positive consequence of the Trump presidency, it is that it signals the birth of a new era of grassroots activism and mass social protest. Where it will go remains to be seen, but when masses of people are in motion everything is possible. But what is also possible is that the very same Democratic Party 'opposition' that set the stage for Trump's victory will limit the Anti-Trump Resistance to the goal of merely reinstalling the same-old, same-old Obama-Clinton brand of neoliberal corporate politics in the next elections. That is indeed the thinking at the top of the Democratic Party." (01/25/17)

