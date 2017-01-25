Trump is wrong: Protectionism leads to misery, not prosperity

Source: Cato Institute

by Ryan Bourne

"In 2009, President Obama imposed tariffs on tyres in response to huge Chinese production. A Peterson Institute for International Economics study reckons this potentially saved 1,200 jobs. Yet the cost to US consumers was $1.1bn due to higher tyre prices — making the cost per job saved around $900,000. When one also considers the reduction of consumer spending power to buy other goods and services as a result of this, it seems almost certain on net that the protection destroyed jobs. This is the great folly of protectionism. The issue of free trade is often portrayed as producers versus consumers. But it's actually certain producers versus consumers, as other producers bear the costs too — both because protections raise the cost of inputs and because consumers and affected producers have less remaining income to spend." (01/24/17)

