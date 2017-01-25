Cruz, Poe try to out-Know-Nothing Trump

Source: CNBC

"Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Ted Poe reintroduced a controversial bill that allows governors to bar refugees from entering their state, The Hill reported. The bill, entitled 'The State Refugee Security Act,' was initially introduced last year, The Hill Reported on Tuesday. It would require federal authorities to notify a state 21 days before settling a refugee there, during which the governor can request 'adequate assurance' that the refugee is not a security threat. If the federal authorities can not provide this, the refugee will not be able to settle in the state." (01/24/17)

http://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/24/cruz-sponsors-bill-allowing-governors-to-deny-entrance-to-refugees.html