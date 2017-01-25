Kuwait: Regime employees kill seven prisoners

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Kuwait has executed seven prisoners for the first time since 2013, including a member of the ruling royal family. They were hanged at the central prison, according to a statement carried by state news agency Kuna. The royal family member was named as Faisal Abudallah Al Jaber Al Sabah, who was convicted of premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm. The other executed prisoners included nationals from the Philippines, Egypt, Ethiopia and Bangladesh. They were convicted of a variety of capital offences including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and rape." (01/25/17)

