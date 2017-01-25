It's forward to the Middle Ages time again with the new materialism

Source: Adam Smith Institute

by Tim Worstall

"We do not maximise utility through what we buy. We maximise utility through what we do, this is already incorporated into the standard economic analysis. An increase in voluntary leisure is, in the standard analysis, an increase in utility. As is that Ferrari, that hand woven rug and the polished root vegetable. An increase in utility is defined as an increase in what we desire." (01/25/17)

https://www.adamsmith.org/blog/its-forward-to-the-middle-ages-time-again-with-the-new-materialism