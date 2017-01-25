Philippines: Duterte blames CIA for botched terror raid

Source: Al Jazeera [Qatar]

"Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has blamed the US CIA and his predecessor Benigno Aquino for a botched raid on a leader of an armed group that left 44 police dead. 'It was an American adventure with the cooperation of some, and apparently with your [Aquino's] blessing,' Duterte said on the eve of the second anniversary of the Mindanao raid on Wednesday. … In January 2015, police commandos killed Zulkifli Abdhir, who was on the United States government's list of 'most wanted terrorists,' in a raid on a remote farmland area in the south, where various Muslim separatist rebel groups and other fighters are based. Gunmen ambushed the attacking police commandos and killed 44 of them in a day-long battle." (01/25/17)

