Source: The American Conservative

by Philip Giraldi

"It would never occur to ordinary CIA officers that derailing a presidency might be a desirable thing to do. The rumor of some kind of coup in the making is the creation of a media that is looking for a story and trying to bash Donald Trump at the same time. To be sure, there has been an open dispute between Trump and several intelligence officials over the nature of the alleged Russian threat, with the new president tending to dismiss the alarms being raised by former CIA director John Brennan and others. Trump has struck back against the criticism in general terms …. I do not, however, share the view that a major conflict between America's intelligence community and the Trump administration is in place or somehow developing." (01/25/17)

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-nihilist-intelligence-officer/