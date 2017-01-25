A developer's market

Source: Show-Me Institute

by Graham Renz

"The Delmar Loop is one of the most vibrant areas in the Saint Louis region. It's even been listed as 'one of 10 Great Streets in America.' On any given day or evening, sidewalks and storefronts bustle with activity in the popular University City neighborhood. Yet policymakers seem convinced that development won't happen in the Loop without taxpayer subsidies. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, a $26 million multi-use development planned for a busy intersection in the Loop was recently awarded some $4.4 million in tax increment financing (TIF). This means the developers will pay $4.4 million less in taxes over the next few decades because, apparently, the project isn't financially feasible without tax breaks." [editor's note: I love the Loop. Unfortunately the politicians have been trying to destroy it with this kind of crap for as long as I can remember – TLK] (01/25/17)

http://showmeinstitute.org/blog/subsidies/developers-market