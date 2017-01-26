Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Maine's citizen initiative process is unfair, claims State Rep. Paula Sutton. '[R]ural Mainers are left out of the equation,' Sutton tells readers of Knox County's Village Soup, 'and Portland dictates public policy for the rest of the state.' Hmmm? Every Mainer eligible to vote currently has the equal right to decide ballot measures. Her grievance appears to be that there are more urban voters than rural." (01/25/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/25/the-unfairness-of-losing/