Source: spiked

by James Heartfield

"Many libertarians consider the idea of beating up fascists to be a betrayal of the ideal of free speech. On the whole it is better to engage with people that you disagree with. The No Platform policies that students' unions have adopted to silence people on the right have generally been counterproductive, promoting intolerance to contrasting ideas, and making right-wing ideas look more 'edgy' than they really are. There are limits, though, to the goal of engaging opponents in the battle of ideas. Where organisations are actively mobilising to attack people physically, then it makes no sense to start up an interesting debate. It is all a question of proportionality. When someone comes at you with force, you should ideally be ready to meet him with force." (01/25/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/when-is-it-okay-to-punch-a-fascist/