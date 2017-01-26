Conceived in liberty: The medieval communes of Europe

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Guglielmo Piombini

"The commune was born out of a private and voluntary association among citizens, based on the bond of an oath (in latin Conjuratio). The initiative of these citizens replaced, in fights that lasted even hundreds of years, the authority of the feudatory or Bishop. The liberation of the cities from the dominion of feudalism was the result of a general insurrection across Europe, of a real war declared by the inhabitants of the boroughs against their lords. In Italy, Spain, Germany, Flanders, Holland, France, England, the inhabitants began to fortify their own boroughs and in this way they subtracted themselves from the dominion of their lords, beginning to reconstruct society from the bottom up." (01/25/17)

https://mises.org/blog/conceived-liberty-medieval-communes-europe