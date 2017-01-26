Source: Idaho Liberty

by Ted Dunlap

"Ladar Levison is a hero. A real one, not some celebrity or mere survivor, but someone who sacrificed something very significant for liberty and honor. He shuttered his successful company rather than violating the 4th Amendment by complying with the feds unlawful orders. The feds ordered him to give up the keys. He blew the whole thing up instead. And walked away with his honor and integrity intact. They should thank him for keeping them from feloniously wallowing in the gutter. Anyway, that was three years ago. Now Ladar and company are back. Their new trick is fed-proof." (01/25/17)

http://www.idaholiberty.com/2017/01/25/implementing-4th-amendment/