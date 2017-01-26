Taking the long view

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"There was a window of opportunity that opened after the collapse of international communism and the end of the cold war that might have cut that timeline short. The events of September 11, 2001, put an end to that bright hope. Just as the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor ended the hope of the biggest antiwar movement in our history — the America First Committee — that we might stay out of the European war, so 9/11 put on hold the idea that America could finally put down the sword and 'come home' after the decades-long cold war. In short, the lesson of the past twenty-plus years is that we must take the long view. As a corollary to that, anti-interventionists must understand that ours is a battle of ideas." (01/25/17)

