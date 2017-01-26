Hidden messages

Source: Liberty Unbound

by Jo Ann Skousen

"Many years ago I was asked to be the scorekeeper at an international synchronized skating competition. I dressed in official black, sat at the judges' table with my pencil in hand, and proudly wrote down each team's scores. When the day ended I asked a judge where I should take my clipboard to have my scores recorded. The judge laughed. 'Just throw them away. We only record them manually in case there's a power failure and we lose the official scores.' So. I had just been an insignificant backup scribe. Yet I had enjoyed my experience sitting at the judges' table, and if the power had failed, my recordkeeping would have saved the day. I thought about my backup role at that competition while watching Hidden Figures, a terrific film about the little-known women — most of them 'colored' — who provided the backup computations in the early days of the space program." (01/25/17)

