Copying the communists

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"The biggest mistake the American people ever made was the conversion of the federal government from a constitutionally limited republic to a national-security state, a type of governmental apparatus that characterizes totalitarian regimes. A national-security state consists of a large, permanent military establishment and a secretive 'intelligence' agency with omnipotent powers and whose purported mission is to gather 'intelligence' about supposed threats to the country. That fateful decision ended up costing the American people their founding governmental structure of a republic." (01/25/17)

